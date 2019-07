Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest Served 8% More Passengers in Jan-May



Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Airport, the main airport in Bucharest and the largest in Romania, served 5.47 million passengers in the first five months of the year, according to data of ACI Europe association, which represents more than 500 airports in 45 European (...) Henri Coanda Airport in Bucharest Served 8% More Passengers in Jan-May.Henri Coanda (Otopeni) Airport, the main airport in Bucharest and the largest in Romania, served 5.47 million passengers in the first five months of the year, according to data of ACI Europe association, which represents more than 500 airports in 45 European (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]