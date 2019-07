Coca-Cola Brings Costa Coffee to Romania



Coca-Cola HBC, one of the largest bottlers of The Coca-Cola Company beverages, will introduce the Costa Coffee brand in Romania in 2020. The bottler will launch such beverages on nine other markets of the 28 it operates on next year and the list includes Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Poland, (...)