Retailer Mega Image Steps Up Expansion
Jul 18, 2019
Retailer Mega Image Steps Up Expansion.
Supermarket and convenience store chain Mega Image has opened about 30 new stores out the planned 90 since the beginning of the year.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Coca-Cola Brings Costa Coffee to RomaniaCoca-Cola HBC, one of the largest bottlers of The Coca-Cola Company beverages, will introduce the Costa Coffee brand in Romania in 2020. The bottler will launch such beverages on nine other markets of the 28 it operates on next year and the list includes Bulgaria, Greece, Hungary, Poland, (...)