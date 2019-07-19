Vodafone Enters Market of Fixed-Mobile Service Packages in Full Gear with UPC Takeover



Vodafone, the number two of the mobile telephony market in Romania with almost 10 million customers, will gain one million customers for fixed services and a network that covers half of the households in Romania with the actual takeover of the cable TV service provider UPC next (...) Vodafone Enters Market of Fixed-Mobile Service Packages in Full Gear with UPC Takeover.Vodafone, the number two of the mobile telephony market in Romania with almost 10 million customers, will gain one million customers for fixed services and a network that covers half of the households in Romania with the actual takeover of the cable TV service provider UPC next (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]