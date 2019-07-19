 
July 19, 2019

Romania’s Begu and Tig to play quarterfinals of BRD Bucharest Open on Friday
Romanian tennis players Irina Begu and Patricia Tig will perform on Friday, on the Centre Court of the BNR Arenas, in the quarterfinals of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament, which takes place at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. Irina Begu, WTA’s 112th, will face off 6th seed of the tournament German Laura Siegemund in the second event of the day to be held on the Centre Court. Patricia Tig, the player who eliminated en titre champion and main seed Latvian Anastasija Sevastova in the round of 16, will play against Czech Kristyna Pliskova, 8th seed. In the women’s doubles, Romanian pairings Jaqueline Cristian/Gabriela Ruse will face off the Romanian-Spanish duo Andreea Mitu/Lara Arruabarrena. Friday’s schedule is the following: Center Court (15:00hrs) Elena Rybakina (Kazahstan) - Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia/No.2), quarterfinals Irina Camelia Begu (Romania) - Laura Siegemund (Germany/No.6), quarterfinals Patricia Tig (Romania) - Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic/No.8), quraterfinals Barbora Krejcikova (the Czech Republic) - Martina Di Giuseppe (Italy), quarterfinals Grandstand (15:30hrs) Lara Arruabarrena (Spain)/Andreea Mitu (Romania/No.3) - Jaqueline Cristian/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania), quarterfinals. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

