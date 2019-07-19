HealthMin Pintea: I hope we have a running information system as of Monday



Healthcare Minister Sorina Pintea stated on Thursday that she hopes for the information system of the health insurance cards to be operational as of Monday. "Just as it was conveyed to me by the President of the House [the National Health Insurance House] and I repeat, the Healthcare Ministry has no authority in this system, as of Monday it could resume to normal. They told us [it would be] today, tomorrow, but I want to leave a margin of safety and I hope that, as of Monday, we shall not have any syncope. I apologise to all users. I hope we have a running information system as of Monday," Pintea told B1 TV private television station. The Minister said she had been informed that the system won't be operational for a period because there are technical problems and mentioned that she requested a report in this regard. "I was informed 17 days ago that the system will not be running for a period, because a reset is needed, because there are some technical problems. This system hasn't been working properly over the last period (...) Form my point of view, the communication was very bad. The 17 days were too much, in the first instance there was supposed to be five - six days and, for good reason, people started to be outraged," Pintea added. The Minister mentioned that the system was under-dimensioned, maintenance was not provided and there is a criminal case pending before court for clarifying some aspects. In respect to the manner in which the CNAS communicated, the Minister requested the dismissal of the institution's spokesperson. "I now publicly request the President of the House for the dismissal of the spokesperson," Pintea stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Gheorghe Pietrar, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

