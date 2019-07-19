HealthMin Pintea: Pay to public healthcare staff, decent; no more need for additional income



Minister of Health Sorina Pintea said on Friday that the pay to the public healthcare staff reached a decent level and that "there is no more need for patients rounding up their income," and the initiative to dispatch undercover patients to public hospitals is not "witch hunt,’ but an action designed to enforce the law. "I have said it very clearly: this is not witch hunting, we do not terrorise anyone; we just want the law to be observed. We are the public healthcare system in which the Romanian government invests: last year - in pay rises, this year in medical equipment. I do not think we can talk about the direct or indirect conditioning of healthcare provision (...) I hope to change mentalities. Pay to the healthcare staff has reached a decent level so there is no more need for patients to supplement their income," Pintea said in Bistrita-Nasaud. She mentioned having talked with the medical staff before making the decision to send "undercover patients" to hospitals, adding that she did not feel any hostility from the doctors she consulted with. "In fact, we did not feel hostility in 90 percent of the doctors with whom we talked about that. You can rest assured that when the health minister makes a decision adjusted for the anti-corruption strategy, he or she does not do that without first discussing it with the medical staff. So we did have such talks," said Pintea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) HealthMin Pintea: Pay to public healthcare staff, decent; no more need for additional income.Minister of Health Sorina Pintea said on Friday that the pay to the public healthcare staff reached a decent level and that "there is no more need for patients rounding up their income," and the initiative to dispatch undercover patients to public hospitals is not "witch hunt,’ but an action designed to enforce the law. "I have said it very clearly: this is not witch hunting, we do not terrorise anyone; we just want the law to be observed. We are the public healthcare system in which the Romanian government invests: last year - in pay rises, this year in medical equipment. I do not think we can talk about the direct or indirect conditioning of healthcare provision (...) I hope to change mentalities. Pay to the healthcare staff has reached a decent level so there is no more need for patients to supplement their income," Pintea said in Bistrita-Nasaud. She mentioned having talked with the medical staff before making the decision to send "undercover patients" to hospitals, adding that she did not feel any hostility from the doctors she consulted with. "In fact, we did not feel hostility in 90 percent of the doctors with whom we talked about that. You can rest assured that when the health minister makes a decision adjusted for the anti-corruption strategy, he or she does not do that without first discussing it with the medical staff. So we did have such talks," said Pintea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Malina Negrea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fencing: Bianca Pascu secures bronze medal in sabre individual event of World Fencing Championships Romanian Bianca Pascu secured the bronze medal in the women sabre individual event, within the World Fencing Championships of Budapest, after her qualification on Saturday for the semifinals, where she will face off Olga Kharlan from Ukraine. Bianca Pascu successively defeated on the main (...)



UPDATE Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for BRD Bucharest Open final Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, the only Romanian left in the competition, has qualified on Saturday for the BRD Bucharest Open tournament singles' final, after she defeated German Laura Siegemund, 6th seeded, 6-3, 6-1. Tig won in 1 hour and 28 minutes and is the third Romania (...)



Romania's team wins three gold medals and one silver in Physics Balkan Olympiad Romania's team members won three gold medals and one silver medal in the first edition of the Physics Balkan Olympiad, carried out in Thessaloniki, July 14-18, 2019, informs a press release of the National Education Ministry (MEN). The three gold medallists are Malina Elena (...)



DefMin Les: Aviation Day - occasion to remember those who devoted their life to flight The Day of Romanian Aviation and Air Force represents an occasion to remember those who devoted their life to flight, National Defence Minister Gabriel Les told the event organised on Saturday at the Air Heroes' Monument, in Aviators' Square. "Here, at the Air (...)



PM Dancila: Our country has made history in world aeronautics Prime Minister Viorica Dancila highlights, in a message sent on the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force, that Romania has made history in world aeronautics. "The Day of Romanian Aviation and Air Force represents an occasion to live again the pride that our country has made history (...)



Iohannis, on Romanian Aviation Day: We send our gratitude and admiration to flight darers President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday, on the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force, sent a message highlighting the admiration of everyone to the aviator profession and the important role that "the flight darers" have in accomplishing missions for protecting the sovereignty of (...)



France's Macron tells President Iohannis he will support Kovesi for European Chief Prosecutor's office President Klaus Iohannis on Friday had a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which the latter told him France will support ex-DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) Prosecutor-in-Chief Laura Codruta Kovesi's candidacy for the office of Chief (...)

