France’s Macron tells President Iohannis he will support Kovesi for European Chief Prosecutor’s office



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday had a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which the latter told him France will support ex-DNA (National Anti-Corruption Directorate) Prosecutor-in-Chief Laura Codruta Kovesi's candidacy for the office of Chief Prosecutor of the European Public Prosecutor's Office, informs the Presidential Administration in a release. "The two counterparts approached a series of European topics, with an emphasis on the candidate for the top job at the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Due to the good collaboration and good understanding existing between the two heads of state, President Emmanuel Macron told President Klaus Iohannis that he will withdraw Mr Jean-Francois Bohnert's candidacy and support Laura Codruta Kovesi instead for Chief Prosecutor at the European Public Prosecutor's Office," said the same source. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)