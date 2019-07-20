Iohannis, on Romanian Aviation Day: We send our gratitude and admiration to flight darers



President Klaus Iohannis on Saturday, on the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force, sent a message highlighting the admiration of everyone to the aviator profession and the important role that "the flight darers" have in accomplishing missions for protecting the sovereignty of Romania's air space. "The Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force honours the courage and devotion of the flight darers. On this day, under the Patronage of Prophet Saint Elijah, we are sending our gratitude and admiration to all those who embraced the noble aviator profession in the service of the Romanian Wings. This performing structure of the national security system accomplishes complex missions for protecting the sovereignty of Romania's air space, ensuring the air transports and the cooperation with the allied states within peace-keeping missions, as well as participating in removing the effects of natural disasters or in case of some emergency situations," reads a Presidential Administration release. At the same time, the head of state shows that the Romanian Air Force must continue the wide process of modernisation, as part of consolidating Romania's defence posture, in accordance with the NATO decisions. "In this context, I salute the launching of the air police missions with F-16 aircraft, under national command, as a concrete result of the political agreement concluded with the parliamentary parties, in the beginning of my presidential tenure, on enhancing the defence expenditure up to 2 percent of the GDP. All those involved in the civil aviation industry - for transport, utility and sports - contribute to the development of our country and deserve our gratitude, same as all military and civil aviators who save human lives or carry out research missions, thus promoting the Romanian aeronautics," the message reads. The President congratulates the professionals in the aviation area for integrity, devotion and courage. "I am convinced that you will continue, with the same professionalism, to contribute to Romania fulfilling its fundamental foreign policy goals, on the line of its affiliation to NATO and the EU and the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America. I wish you good health, success and 'A clear sky!' Many happy returns!," Klaus Iohannis adds. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

