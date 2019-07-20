 
July 20, 2019

PM Dancila: Our country has made history in world aeronautics
Jul 20, 2019

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila highlights, in a message sent on the Day of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force, that Romania has made history in world aeronautics. "The Day of Romanian Aviation and Air Force represents an occasion to live again the pride that our country has made history in world aeronautics, names such as Vlaicu, Vuia and Coanda being not only among those in the first line of great inventors in this area, but also in the "squadron" of those who fulfilled humankind’s old dream of conquering the sky," Dancila is quoted as saying in a Government press release on Saturday. Her message is addressed to all those working in military and civil aviation, as well as to Romanians celebrating their name day today. "Military aviation protects our lives, civil aviation enhances our welfare and makes the old ideal of many people of seeing the world, understanding different cultures and lifestyles become reality. I am sending the warmest thoughts, together with wishes of good health and joy, to all those serving in the military and civil aviation, as well as to all Romanians who are celebrating their name day today, on the occasion of the feast of Great Prophet Saint Elijah the Tishbite, the patron of Romanian aviators. You are our heroes every day, dear members of the Romanian Air Forces. I wish you come back safe home from your military and civil missions,!" the release also shows. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)  

