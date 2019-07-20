Romania’s team wins three gold medals and one silver in Physics Balkan Olympiad



Romania's team members won three gold medals and one silver medal in the first edition of the Physics Balkan Olympiad, carried out in Thessaloniki, July 14-18, 2019, informs a press release of the National Education Ministry (MEN). The three gold medallists are Malina Elena Constantinescu (10th grade at the National College of Iasi), Vlad Stefan Oros (8th grade at the 24 Secondary School of Timisoara) and Tudor Gabriel Mocioi (10th grade at the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics of Bucharest). The silver medal went to Radu Herzal (10th grade at the Gheorghe Sincai National College of Baia Mare). The Romanian Olympiad participants were accompanied and coordinated by Ioana Stoica (teacher at the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics of Bucharest) and Irina Dumitrascu (teacher and inspector within the Vaslui County School Inspectorate). The Romanian delegation also included professor dr. Sebastian Popescu (dean of the Al. I. Cuza University of Iasi - Physics Faculty), as Romania's representative to the competition scientific committee, and professor dr. Radu Constantinescu (the Faculty of Physics - the University of Craiova), a member of the competition coordination committee. The Physics Balkan Olympiad is addressed to secondary school (8th grade) or high school pupils, of maximum 16 years of age when participating in the competition. Contestants of 11 countries (8 with a permanent status and 3 with a guest status) participated in this year's edition. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)