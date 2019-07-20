 
Romaniapress.com

July 20, 2019

Romania’s team wins three gold medals and one silver in Physics Balkan Olympiad
Jul 20, 2019

Romania’s team wins three gold medals and one silver in Physics Balkan Olympiad.
Romania’s team members won three gold medals and one silver medal in the first edition of the Physics Balkan Olympiad, carried out in Thessaloniki, July 14-18, 2019, informs a press release of the National Education Ministry (MEN). The three gold medallists are Malina Elena Constantinescu (10th grade at the National College of Iasi), Vlad Stefan Oros (8th grade at the 24 Secondary School of Timisoara) and Tudor Gabriel Mocioi (10th grade at the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics of Bucharest). The silver medal went to Radu Herzal (10th grade at the Gheorghe Sincai National College of Baia Mare). The Romanian Olympiad participants were accompanied and coordinated by Ioana Stoica (teacher at the Tudor Vianu National College of Informatics of Bucharest) and Irina Dumitrascu (teacher and inspector within the Vaslui County School Inspectorate). The Romanian delegation also included professor dr. Sebastian Popescu (dean of the Al. I. Cuza University of Iasi - Physics Faculty), as Romania’s representative to the competition scientific committee, and professor dr. Radu Constantinescu (the Faculty of Physics - the University of Craiova), a member of the competition coordination committee. The Physics Balkan Olympiad is addressed to secondary school (8th grade) or high school pupils, of maximum 16 years of age when participating in the competition. Contestants of 11 countries (8 with a permanent status and 3 with a guest status) participated in this year’s edition. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019 Romanian athlete Lucian Bors Dumitrescu won the gold medal in the 66 kg category at the Prague Junior European Cup 2019, whereas Mircea Tomescu won the silver medal in the 60 kg category. In the 66 kg event, Lucian defeated Bruno Barros (Portugal), Stanislav Semkov (Ukraine), Davud Abasli (...)

PM Dancila on EC measures to strengthen the rule of law: A correct approach, it applies to all EU member states Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Saturday that the European Commission&#39;s proposal to endorse a monitoring mechanism of the rule of law in all the European countries represents "a correct approach," taking into account that it is applied to all member states, not only (...)

Barna and Ciolos were proposed to USR, PLUS leaderships to candidate in presidential elections, PM office respectively The candidacy of Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna, in the presidential elections, together with that of PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos for Prime Minister office were proposed to the leaderships of the USR and PLUS. PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos announced on Sunday, in a press conference, that (...)

Dancila says PSD county leaders who don't reach target in presidential elections should resign Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Saturday that every branch around the country will have to get a certain score in the presidential elections, which is to be established, otherwise, the local leaders will have to resign after the elections. When (...)

Romania's Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will play on Sunday the women&#39;s singles final, the women&#39;s doubles final respectively, of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. In the first event (...)

Fencing: Bianca Pascu secures bronze medal in sabre individual event of World Fencing Championships Romanian Bianca Pascu secured the bronze medal in the women sabre individual event, within the World Fencing Championships of Budapest, after her qualification on Saturday for the semifinals, where she will face off Olga Kharlan from Ukraine. Bianca Pascu successively defeated on the main (...)

UPDATE Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for BRD Bucharest Open final Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, the only Romanian left in the competition, has qualified on Saturday for the BRD Bucharest Open tournament singles&#39; final, after she defeated German Laura Siegemund, 6th seeded, 6-3, 6-1. Tig won in 1 hour and 28 minutes and is the third Romania (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |