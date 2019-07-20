UPDATE Tennis: Patricia Tig qualifies for BRD Bucharest Open final



Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig, the only Romanian left in the competition, has qualified on Saturday for the BRD Bucharest Open tournament singles' final, after she defeated German Laura Siegemund, 6th seeded, 6-3, 6-1. Tig won in 1 hour and 28 minutes and is the third Romania player to have reached the final of the competition hosted by the BNR Arenas. The other two who reached the final also won the trophy, Simona Halep in 2014 and 2016, and Irina Begu, in 2017. This is the second final of Patricia Tig's career, after the one in Baku, in 2015, where she was defeated by Russian Margarita Gasparian (6-3, 5-7, 6-0). Tig, currently not ranked, after she gave birth in the beginning of the year, managed the seventh consecutive victory in the current edition of the tournament in Bucharest, taking into account she came from qualifications. Laura Siegemund had won the two previous matches with Patricia Tig, both in 2016. In the first round in Charleston, the German player won by 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, and in the US Open, she won in the first round also, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. For qualifying for the BRD Bucharest Open final, Patricia Tig secured 21,000 USD and 198 WTA points. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]