 
Romaniapress.com

July 21, 2019

Barna and Ciolos were proposed to USR, PLUS leaderships to candidate in presidential elections, PM office respectively
Jul 21, 2019

Barna and Ciolos were proposed to USR, PLUS leaderships to candidate in presidential elections, PM office respectively.
The candidacy of Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna, in the presidential elections, together with that of PLUS leader Dacian Ciolos for Prime Minister office were proposed to the leaderships of the USR and PLUS. PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos announced on Sunday, in a press conference, that an agreement was reached for establishing a political alliance that would allow the USR and his party to participate together in the presidential, local and parliamentary elections. He mentioned that it is an agreement of principle which will be subjected to the approval of both parties’ leaderships. According to Ciolos, through this agreement, it was also agreed that the USR and PLUS shall have joint candidates in the presidential, local and parliamentary elections. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Rodica State)

