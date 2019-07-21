Dancila says PSD county leaders who don’t reach target in presidential elections should resign



Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Saturday that every branch around the country will have to get a certain score in the presidential elections, which is to be established, otherwise, the local leaders will have to resign after the elections. When asked whether the local branches will have a certain target in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila responded: "Yes. He haven’t established yet the percentage for each branch, but this thing is an act of normality. When you are elected, you assume a responsibility. And I believe that this responsibility should be assumed by every branch, because we cannot obtain the victory that we want if we don’t have the involvement of all branches. Each county branch will have a target, will assume this target, because, just as the party chairperson, the party leadership assume certain things, this assumption should go up to the level of each community," Viorica Dancila explained. When asked what will happen with the leaders who won’t reach the target, Dancila mentioned that "they should normally resign." "When you assume a thing, you should carry it out," PSD Chairperson Dancila stated. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended on Saturday the election conference of the PSD Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Rodica State) Dancila says PSD county leaders who don’t reach target in presidential elections should resign.Chairperson of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila announced on Saturday that every branch around the country will have to get a certain score in the presidential elections, which is to be established, otherwise, the local leaders will have to resign after the elections. When asked whether the local branches will have a certain target in the presidential elections, Viorica Dancila responded: "Yes. He haven’t established yet the percentage for each branch, but this thing is an act of normality. When you are elected, you assume a responsibility. And I believe that this responsibility should be assumed by every branch, because we cannot obtain the victory that we want if we don’t have the involvement of all branches. Each county branch will have a target, will assume this target, because, just as the party chairperson, the party leadership assume certain things, this assumption should go up to the level of each community," Viorica Dancila explained. When asked what will happen with the leaders who won’t reach the target, Dancila mentioned that "they should normally resign." "When you assume a thing, you should carry it out," PSD Chairperson Dancila stated. Prime Minister Viorica Dancila attended on Saturday the election conference of the PSD Sibiu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Isabela Paulescu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]