Romania’s Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday



Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will play on Sunday the women’s singles final, the women’s doubles final respectively, of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. In the first event scheduled to take place on the Centre Court at 14:30hrs, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will face off the 4th seeded pair made up of Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) and Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic). In the second event of the day, (not before 17:00hrs) Patricia Tig will fight for the trophy against tennis player Elena Rybakina (Kazahstan). Sunday’s schedule is the following: Center Court (14:30hrs) Jaqueline Cristian/Elena Gabriela Ruse (Romania) - Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia)/Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic/4th seed), women’s doubles final Patricia Tig (Romania) - Elena Rybakina (Kazahstan), (not before 17:00hrs), women’s singles final. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - editor: Rodica State) Romania’s Tig, Cristian/Ruse duo to play finals of BRD Bucharest Open on Sunday.Romanian tennis players Patricia Tig, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will play on Sunday the women’s singles final, the women’s doubles final respectively, of the 250,000-USD BRD Bucharest Open tennis tournament at the BNR Arenas in Bucharest. In the first event scheduled to take place on the Centre Court at 14:30hrs, Jaqueline Cristian and Elena Gabriela Ruse will face off the 4th seeded pair made up of Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia) and Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic). In the second event of the day, (not before 17:00hrs) Patricia Tig will fight for the trophy against tennis player Elena Rybakina (Kazahstan). Sunday’s schedule is the following: Center Court (14:30hrs) Jaqueline Cristian/Elena Gabriela Ruse (Romania) - Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia)/Kristyna Pliskova (the Czech Republic/4th seed), women’s doubles final Patricia Tig (Romania) - Elena Rybakina (Kazahstan), (not before 17:00hrs), women’s singles final. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Tone; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]