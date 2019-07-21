Romania’s Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019



Romanian athlete Lucian Bors Dumitrescu won the gold medal in the 66 kg category at the Prague Junior European Cup 2019, whereas Mircea Tomescu won the silver medal in the 60 kg category. In the 66 kg event, Lucian defeated Bruno Barros (Portugal), Stanislav Semkov (Ukraine), Davud Abasli (Azerbaijan) and Turpal Djoukaev (Finland), whereas in the semifinals he surpassed Nurlan Osmanov of Azerbaijan. In the final event, Bors defeated French Freddy Waizenegger by ippon. In the 60 kg category, Tomescu defeated Austrian Valentin Wagenbichler, Ukrainian Oleh Veredyba and in the semifinals the Romanian national defeated Belarusian Artsiom Kolasau. Mircea Tomescu lost the final event to Alyev Rovshan (Azerbaijan) by ippon. AGERPRES (RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu; EN - editor: Rodica State) Romania’s Lucian Bors Dumitrescu wins gold medal at Prague Junior European Cup 2019.Romanian athlete Lucian Bors Dumitrescu won the gold medal in the 66 kg category at the Prague Junior European Cup 2019, whereas Mircea Tomescu won the silver medal in the 60 kg category. In the 66 kg event, Lucian defeated Bruno Barros (Portugal), Stanislav Semkov (Ukraine), Davud Abasli (Azerbaijan) and Turpal Djoukaev (Finland), whereas in the semifinals he surpassed Nurlan Osmanov of Azerbaijan. In the final event, Bors defeated French Freddy Waizenegger by ippon. In the 60 kg category, Tomescu defeated Austrian Valentin Wagenbichler, Ukrainian Oleh Veredyba and in the semifinals the Romanian national defeated Belarusian Artsiom Kolasau. Mircea Tomescu lost the final event to Alyev Rovshan (Azerbaijan) by ippon. AGERPRES (RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres]