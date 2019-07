Procter & Gamble Preparing Major Investment in New Facility in Romania



Procter & Gamble, one of the largest actors on the world's fast-moving consumer goods market, is preparing a massive investment in Romania. The money will go towards a greenfield facility, where it will employ 600 to 800 people. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]