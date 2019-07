Immofinanz’s Vivo! Malls in Romania Generated RON180M Revenue In 2018



The four malls branded as Vivo!, which Austria’s real estate developer Immofinanz owns in Romania, ended 2018 with 180 million lei (EUR39 milion) revenue, up 5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from the Finance Ministry data. The malls are in Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Baia Mare and (...) Immofinanz’s Vivo! Malls in Romania Generated RON180M Revenue In 2018.The four malls branded as Vivo!, which Austria’s real estate developer Immofinanz owns in Romania, ended 2018 with 180 million lei (EUR39 milion) revenue, up 5% on the previous year, ZF has calculated from the Finance Ministry data. The malls are in Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Baia Mare and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]