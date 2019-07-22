Romania wins gold, silver at Dragon Boat European Championships



Romania won three medals: one gold and two silver at the 2019 ECA Dragon Boat Nations and Clubs European Championships in Moscow that ended on Sunday, where competing were 900 rowers from Germany, Hungary, France, Romania, Moldova, Armenia and Russia. The competition was part of the international calendar of the European Canoe Association (ECA). Winning the gold was the Romania's nation 10-Seater Senior Men 500m crew for a two-race sum of 04:12.702. Rounding up the podium were Russia - 04:13.736 and Hungary 04:52.827. A silver medal went to Romania's nation 10-Seater Senior Men 200m crew 01:40.702, behind Russia's 01:38.080, and before Hungary 01:49.843. The other silver medal was won by Romania's nation 10-Seater Senior Men 2,000m crew, which clocked in at 09:03.113. Russia won the gold medal for 08:54.422, while the bronze medal went to Hungary for 10:18.393. AGERPRES (RO - author: Teodor Ciobanu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)