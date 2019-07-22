 
Romaniapress.com

July 22, 2019

Code Yellow alert for storms in 25 counties until Monday evening
Jul 22, 2019

Code Yellow alert for storms in 25 counties until Monday evening.
The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow alert of heavy rainfalls and storms in 25 counties for Monday and a similar alert for 10 counties and the Bucharest Municipality until Tuesday morning. According to meteorologists, over July 22, 1.00 am - July 22, 6 pm, in the mountain areas, most of Transylvania, Moldova, as well as northern Oltenia and northern Muntenia will face increased atmospheric instability, with heavy rainfalls, frequent electric discharges, short-lived strong winds, storms and locally hail. For a short time or through accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l/sqm and locally 40 - 50 l/sqm. The counties are: Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Suceava, Mures, Harghita, Neamt, Bacau, Vaslui, Galati, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna and Cluj.   Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobrogea will face a very hot weather, with the temperature-humidity index (ITU) to reach or exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Also, from this time, from 6.oo pm, until 6.00 am, there will be valid a Code Yellow alert of increased atmospheric instability in 10 counties, and also in the southern and south-eastern regions of the country, but also in Bucharest. Thus, in Muntenia and in south-western Moldova there will be increased atmospheric instability, with heavy rainfalls, frequent electric discharges, strong winds and even hail, locally. For a short time or through accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l/sqm and locally 40 - 50 l/sqm. The counties targeted by the ANM alert are: Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea, Braila, Ilfov, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman and Bucharest.  Meteorologists warn that there will still be periods of atmospheric instability until Wednesday, July 24, morning, especially in the mountains, as well as in the southern and south-eastern regions.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Nistor's mandate as DNA interim chief prosecutor extended by another six months The Prosecutors&#39; Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) extended on Tuesday by another six months Calin Nistor&#39;s mandate as interim chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). The decision was announced by Justice Minister Ana Birchall, at the (...)

Code Yellow of atmospheric instability in 22 counties and Bucharest, until 23:00hrs The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow advisory of atmospheric instability, valid until 23:00hrs, in 22 counties and Bucharest. According to meteorologists, between 12:00hrs and 23:00hrs, in Muntenia, Dobrogea, the western part of Moldavia, the Oriental (...)

PSD's Dancila meets ALDE's Tariceanu, Pro Romania's Ponta to discuss maxmising election chances National leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila on Monday met leader of the extra-parliamentary Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta and national leader of PSD&#39;s junior partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu, without making any (...)

PM Dancila: I don't think Firea will run as an independent, she would lose the mayor tenure The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Viorica Dancila, has said that, in her opinion, Gabriela Firea will not run in the presidential elections as an independent, for this would mean she would "lose the mayor tenure." "I don&#39;t believe Gabriela Firea will run as an (...)

Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run;Dancila to be PSD's candidate Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta stated on Monday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed him to endorse the Social Democratic Party&#39;s (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections and he said that there hadn&#39;t been a negative or positive response because he wanted to know (...)

PSD's Firea: If I were to candidate for PSD, ALDE, Pro Romania, I would defeat Klaus Iohannis Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said she was certain that, if she were to run in the next presidential elections supported by PSD (Social Democratic Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), Pro Romania, she would defeat Klaus Iohannis. "I am trying to convince my (...)

Romania's GDP grows by 34% in 2019 compared to 2016 By Andra Beltz Romania's economic growth will be more than 5% next year, because there is great potential. The government will promote many measures on the economic area and the tax evasion to support the economy, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici said on Sunday evening. 'The (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |