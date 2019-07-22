Code Yellow alert for storms in 25 counties until Monday evening



The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow alert of heavy rainfalls and storms in 25 counties for Monday and a similar alert for 10 counties and the Bucharest Municipality until Tuesday morning. According to meteorologists, over July 22, 1.00 am - July 22, 6 pm, in the mountain areas, most of Transylvania, Moldova, as well as northern Oltenia and northern Muntenia will face increased atmospheric instability, with heavy rainfalls, frequent electric discharges, short-lived strong winds, storms and locally hail. For a short time or through accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l/sqm and locally 40 - 50 l/sqm. The counties are: Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Suceava, Mures, Harghita, Neamt, Bacau, Vaslui, Galati, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna and Cluj. Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobrogea will face a very hot weather, with the temperature-humidity index (ITU) to reach or exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Also, from this time, from 6.oo pm, until 6.00 am, there will be valid a Code Yellow alert of increased atmospheric instability in 10 counties, and also in the southern and south-eastern regions of the country, but also in Bucharest. Thus, in Muntenia and in south-western Moldova there will be increased atmospheric instability, with heavy rainfalls, frequent electric discharges, strong winds and even hail, locally. For a short time or through accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l/sqm and locally 40 - 50 l/sqm. The counties targeted by the ANM alert are: Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea, Braila, Ilfov, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman and Bucharest. Meteorologists warn that there will still be periods of atmospheric instability until Wednesday, July 24, morning, especially in the mountains, as well as in the southern and south-eastern regions.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Code Yellow alert for storms in 25 counties until Monday evening.The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued a Code Yellow alert of heavy rainfalls and storms in 25 counties for Monday and a similar alert for 10 counties and the Bucharest Municipality until Tuesday morning. According to meteorologists, over July 22, 1.00 am - July 22, 6 pm, in the mountain areas, most of Transylvania, Moldova, as well as northern Oltenia and northern Muntenia will face increased atmospheric instability, with heavy rainfalls, frequent electric discharges, short-lived strong winds, storms and locally hail. For a short time or through accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l/sqm and locally 40 - 50 l/sqm. The counties are: Maramures, Bistrita-Nasaud, Suceava, Mures, Harghita, Neamt, Bacau, Vaslui, Galati, Sibiu, Brasov, Covasna and Cluj. Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobrogea will face a very hot weather, with the temperature-humidity index (ITU) to reach or exceed the critical threshold of 80 units. Also, from this time, from 6.oo pm, until 6.00 am, there will be valid a Code Yellow alert of increased atmospheric instability in 10 counties, and also in the southern and south-eastern regions of the country, but also in Bucharest. Thus, in Muntenia and in south-western Moldova there will be increased atmospheric instability, with heavy rainfalls, frequent electric discharges, strong winds and even hail, locally. For a short time or through accumulation, the water quantities will exceed 20 - 25 l/sqm and locally 40 - 50 l/sqm. The counties targeted by the ANM alert are: Arges, Dambovita, Prahova, Buzau, Vrancea, Braila, Ilfov, Calarasi, Giurgiu, Teleorman and Bucharest. Meteorologists warn that there will still be periods of atmospheric instability until Wednesday, July 24, morning, especially in the mountains, as well as in the southern and south-eastern regions.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]