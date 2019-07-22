Romania’s exports to EU states up 4.9pct, Jan.-Apr. 2019; imports up 7.5pct (INS)



Romania's exports to the other 27 member states of the European Union increased by 4.9 percent between January and April 2019 compared to the similar period of last year, whereas the imports of the EU states increased by 7.5 percent, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The exports to the EU states have a total share of 77.6 percent. The countries ranking on the first three positions in terms of exports were Germany (23.3 percent of the total exports), Italy (11.1 percent) and France (7.4 percent). In the first four months of this year, the total value of Romania's FOB (Freight on Board) exports stood at 23.066 billion euro, increasing by 3.8 percent against the similar period of 2018. The exports of machinery and equipment, electrical equipment, recording and reproduction equipment of sound and images accounted for 29.6 percent of total exports between January and April 2019. In respect to imports, they stood at 28.108 billion euro, up 8.3 percent compared to January-April 2018. The imports from the other 27 EU countries account for 75.2 percent of total imports and their value went up by 7.5 percent during the mentioned period. The countries ranking on the first three positions in terms of imports are Germany (19.9 percent of total imports), Italy (9.2 percent) and Hungary (7.2 percent). The imports of machinery and equipment, electrical equipment, recording and reproduction equipment of sound and images accounted for 26.8 percent of total imports. The FOB-CIF (Freight on Board/Cost, Insurance and Freight) trade deficit between January and April 2019 stood at 5.041 billion euro, increasing by 1.302 billion euro against the similar period of last year. AGERPRES (RO - author: Andreea Marinescu, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)