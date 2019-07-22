 
PwC: Romania Media And Entertainment Industry Seen Reaching $3B Threshold In 2019, Up 7.1% YoY
The Romanian media and entertainment industry will reach the USD3 billion threshold in 2019, up 7.1% from 2018, but remains the smallest market in Central and Eastern European (CEE), according to the 20th edition of PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019- 2023 (...)

Nistor's mandate as DNA interim chief prosecutor extended by another six months The Prosecutors&#39; Section of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) extended on Tuesday by another six months Calin Nistor&#39;s mandate as interim chief prosecutor of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA). The decision was announced by Justice Minister Ana Birchall, at the (...)

Code Yellow of atmospheric instability in 22 counties and Bucharest, until 23:00hrs The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow advisory of atmospheric instability, valid until 23:00hrs, in 22 counties and Bucharest. According to meteorologists, between 12:00hrs and 23:00hrs, in Muntenia, Dobrogea, the western part of Moldavia, the Oriental (...)

PSD's Dancila meets ALDE's Tariceanu, Pro Romania's Ponta to discuss maxmising election chances National leader of the majority Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila on Monday met leader of the extra-parliamentary Pro Romania Party Victor Ponta and national leader of PSD&#39;s junior partner Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu, without making any (...)

PM Dancila: I don't think Firea will run as an independent, she would lose the mayor tenure The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Viorica Dancila, has said that, in her opinion, Gabriela Firea will not run in the presidential elections as an independent, for this would mean she would "lose the mayor tenure." "I don&#39;t believe Gabriela Firea will run as an (...)

Pro Romania's Ponta: PSD would never let their leader not run;Dancila to be PSD's candidate Pro Romania Chairman Victor Ponta stated on Monday that Prime Minister Viorica Dancila proposed him to endorse the Social Democratic Party&#39;s (PSD) candidate in the presidential elections and he said that there hadn&#39;t been a negative or positive response because he wanted to know (...)

PSD's Firea: If I were to candidate for PSD, ALDE, Pro Romania, I would defeat Klaus Iohannis Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said she was certain that, if she were to run in the next presidential elections supported by PSD (Social Democratic Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), Pro Romania, she would defeat Klaus Iohannis. "I am trying to convince my (...)

Romania's GDP grows by 34% in 2019 compared to 2016 By Andra Beltz Romania's economic growth will be more than 5% next year, because there is great potential. The government will promote many measures on the economic area and the tax evasion to support the economy, Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici said on Sunday evening. 'The (...)

 

