PwC: Romania Media And Entertainment Industry Seen Reaching $3B Threshold In 2019, Up 7.1% YoY



The Romanian media and entertainment industry will reach the USD3 billion threshold in 2019, up 7.1% from 2018, but remains the smallest market in Central and Eastern European (CEE), according to the 20th edition of PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019- 2023 (...) PwC: Romania Media And Entertainment Industry Seen Reaching $3B Threshold In 2019, Up 7.1% YoY.The Romanian media and entertainment industry will reach the USD3 billion threshold in 2019, up 7.1% from 2018, but remains the smallest market in Central and Eastern European (CEE), according to the 20th edition of PwC Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2019- 2023 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]