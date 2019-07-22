PNL’s National Council meeting to convene on 8 August; President Iohannis invited (sources)



The National Council meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) will convene on 8 August at Romexpo, the PNL's National Political Bureau meeting decided on Monday, according to some sources in the party. President Klaus Iohannis will be invited to participate in the meeting of the PNL's National Council, according to the Liberal sources. The Executive Bureau meeting of the PNL takes place on Monday at the Palace of Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)