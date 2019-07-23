 
PM Dancila: I don’t think Firea will run as an independent, she would lose the mayor tenure
PM Dancila: I don’t think Firea will run as an independent, she would lose the mayor tenure.
The PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader, Viorica Dancila, has said that, in her opinion, Gabriela Firea will not run in the presidential elections as an independent, for this would mean she would "lose the mayor tenure." "I don’t believe Gabriela Firea will run as an independent. Let’s not forget that Mrs Firea is currently a mayor and running as an independent would mean she would lose the mayor tenure and I don’t believe she wants that. In a different line of thoughts, I believe that Gabriela Firea is interested in PSD reaching the best results. We will have a discussion tomorrow and see the final results. I believe that no matter whom the party supports, the other counter-candidate will still make a team," Dancila told Antena 3 private television broadcaster. The PSD leadership is to meet on Tuesday at the Parliament Palace to decide who will be this party’s candidate in the presidential elections, which candidate will be then validated by the August 3 Congress. The PSD leader, PM Viorica Dancila, has stated that, in case the party asks for it, she will run in the presidential elections, while mentioning that her option is to "go with another candidate." Several leaders of the PSD announced their intention to candidate, such as party’s Secretary General Mihai Fifor, Executive Chair Eugen Teodorovici, Deputy Liviu Plesoianu, Senator Serban Nicolae, Minister of Education Ecaterina Andronescu. Eugen Teodorovici and Mihai Fifor then gave up the idea. General Mayor of Bucharest Gabriela Firea also announced she intended to candidate, while sayings that "things are not heading the right direction for the PSD." The Pro Romania leaders said they would rather prefer to have their own candidate in the presidential elections, as Senator Adrian Tutuianu said his party could support a possible independent candidacy of Gabriela Firea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

