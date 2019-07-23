PSD’s Firea: If I were to candidate for PSD, ALDE, Pro Romania, I would defeat Klaus Iohannis



Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea said she was certain that, if she were to run in the next presidential elections supported by PSD (Social Democratic Party), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats), Pro Romania, she would defeat Klaus Iohannis. "I am trying to convince my colleagues in the PSD that they need a candidate who is ready to fight to win the elections. I hear people say things like: "after being defeated like that in the elections to the European Parliament, PSD should be pleased with just reaching the second round." I do not agree. (...) I would defeat Mr President Klaus Iohannis, if I were to candidate supported by PSD, ALDE and Pro Romania. Together, in this alliance that we could call it USL 2, for I know what I think, what I would say and what I would communicate to the Romanians and I am certain that I would win the elections. But first I need to be a candidate. For I am just a candidate to become a candidate," Firea told B1 private television station on Monday. The PSD leadership on Tuesday has a meeting at the Parliament Palace to decide who will be this party's candidate for the presidential elections, candidate who will need to be then validated by the August 3 Congress of the PSD. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)