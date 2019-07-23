Code Yellow of atmospheric instability in 22 counties and Bucharest, until 23:00hrs



The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow advisory of atmospheric instability, valid until 23:00hrs, in 22 counties and Bucharest. According to meteorologists, between 12:00hrs and 23:00hrs, in Muntenia, Dobrogea, the western part of Moldavia, the Oriental Carpathians and, locally, in the Southern Carpathians, there will be intervals of accentuated atmospheric instability manifesting through torrential rains, frequent electric discharges, short-time wind intensifications, storms and, in restricted areas, hail. Moreover, in short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 20-25 liters / sq m and isolatedly 40 to 50 liters / sq m. The counties under the Code Yellow advisory are the following: Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, Braila, Ialomita, Calarasi, Tulcea, Constanta, Prahova, Giurgiu, Dambovita, Covasna, Harghita, Arges, Teleorman, Bucharest and, partially, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Brasov, Sibiu and Valcea. Regarding the weather in Bucharest, the forecast reveals that ,until 23:00hrs, the weather will be cold and generally unstable. The sky will be cloudy, with temporary rainfalls, and, in short periods of time, torrential rains will be reported accompanied by thunder strikes and short wind intensifications. The maximum temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. The ANM mentions that, depending on the development and intensity of the weather phenomena, it will update the warning issued on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Code Yellow of atmospheric instability in 22 counties and Bucharest, until 23:00hrs.The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow advisory of atmospheric instability, valid until 23:00hrs, in 22 counties and Bucharest. According to meteorologists, between 12:00hrs and 23:00hrs, in Muntenia, Dobrogea, the western part of Moldavia, the Oriental Carpathians and, locally, in the Southern Carpathians, there will be intervals of accentuated atmospheric instability manifesting through torrential rains, frequent electric discharges, short-time wind intensifications, storms and, in restricted areas, hail. Moreover, in short intervals or through accumulation, water quantities will exceed 20-25 liters / sq m and isolatedly 40 to 50 liters / sq m. The counties under the Code Yellow advisory are the following: Suceava, Neamt, Bacau, Vrancea, Buzau, Braila, Ialomita, Calarasi, Tulcea, Constanta, Prahova, Giurgiu, Dambovita, Covasna, Harghita, Arges, Teleorman, Bucharest and, partially, Bistrita-Nasaud, Mures, Brasov, Sibiu and Valcea. Regarding the weather in Bucharest, the forecast reveals that ,until 23:00hrs, the weather will be cold and generally unstable. The sky will be cloudy, with temporary rainfalls, and, in short periods of time, torrential rains will be reported accompanied by thunder strikes and short wind intensifications. The maximum temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. The ANM mentions that, depending on the development and intensity of the weather phenomena, it will update the warning issued on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]