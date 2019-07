Private Equity Firm Morphosis Capital Reaches EUR50M Threshold Less Than A Year Since Market Entry



Private equity firm Morphosis Capital, established by four Romanians, has reached the EUR50 million threshold less than a year since its launch on the market. Private Equity Firm Morphosis Capital Reaches EUR50M Threshold Less Than A Year Since Market Entry.Private equity firm Morphosis Capital, established by four Romanians, has reached the EUR50 million threshold less than a year since its launch on the market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]