London Partners Sells 70% of Apartments in SoHo Unirii



UK real estate developer London Partners said Tuesday it has sold over 70% of apartments in SoHo Unirii, a EUR26 million residential project in downtown Bucharest. London Partners Sells 70% of Apartments in SoHo Unirii.UK real estate developer London Partners said Tuesday it has sold over 70% of apartments in SoHo Unirii, a EUR26 million residential project in downtown Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]