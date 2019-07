Banca Transilvania Boosts Share Capital By RON400.8M To RON5.2B



Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest bank in Romania, has increased its share capital by RON400.8 million, by issuing 400,824,754 new shares with a nominal value of RON1, according to company data. Banca Transilvania Boosts Share Capital By RON400.8M To RON5.2B.Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), the largest bank in Romania, has increased its share capital by RON400.8 million, by issuing 400,824,754 new shares with a nominal value of RON1, according to company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]