ProTV Group Posts $87M Turnover, $42M Operating Profit In 1H/2019



Television group ProTV, which comprises television station ProTV and other Pro television channels, reported a turnover of $87.17 million in the first half of 2019, lower than $95.5 million in the year-earlier period.