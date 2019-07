Oil Equipment Manufacturer Cameron Romania Doubles Profit to RON255M in 2018



Cameron Romania, which makes oil industry equipment, posted 128% increase in net profit to 255 million lei (EUR54 million), Finance Ministry data show, and its net profit margin stood at 20%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]