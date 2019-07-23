Telekom Romania CEO: Headcount Reduction Mainly Targets Administration and Back-Office Areas



Simplification of internal processes and products, digitalization and automation of certain operations and the pressure for an improvement in the financial results are the main reasons for Telekom's plan to lay off almost 700 of its 5,800 employees. The layoffs will enable savings in the range (...) Telekom Romania CEO: Headcount Reduction Mainly Targets Administration and Back-Office Areas. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]