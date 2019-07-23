PSD NEC: Viorica Dancila nominated as party’s presidential candidate (sources)



National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila was nominated on Tuesday by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) as presidential candidate, Social-Democratic sources told AGERPRES. Dancila had earlier won the majority vote of PSD's National Standing Bureau for her nomination as presidential candidate. Dancila's presidential bid will be confirmed by the PSD Congress on August 3. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)