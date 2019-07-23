ALDE spokesman: Tariceanu’s nomination as ALDE presidential candidate is almost certain



Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian said on Tuesday that the Alliance will "almost certainly" nominate its leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as presidential candidate. "We have a meeting tomorrow and it’s almost certain that we will nominate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as our candidate for the Presidency of Romania, in accordance with the opinion polls and with our preliminary agreements with the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is the only one capable to coalesce votes from several parties, from several ideological spectrums, and the only one with real chances to defeat Iohannis," Vosganian told private broadcaster Antena 3. He added that ALDE was "disappointed to learn" of the decision of PSD’s National Standing Bureau to appoint Viorica Dancila as presidential candidate. "I have the puzzling feeling that the PSD doesn’t want to be an important player in this presidential campaign, it might be that PSD has other priorities than winning the presidential seat. I am surprised that Mrs. Dancila speaks about responsibility exactly at the moment when PSD has broken the promises it made in the coalition as regards the procedure for the appointment of the presidential candidate. As a matter of course, PSD and ALDE should each have made an option of their own that should have then been compared in the polls. No poll pitting Ms. Dancila against Mr. Tariceanu shows Mrs. Dancila as having the first chance," said Vosganian. He added that ALDE has lost confidence in PSD’s fairness and is now asking for additional guarantees. "We carry on with ruling, but we have lost confidence in the fairness of our partner, the PSD, and we’ll need additional guarantees regarding the restructuring of the Cabinet, the government’s priorities and also the internal procedures of the coalition," the ALDE spokesman said. PSD national leader Viorica Dancila was nominated by the party’s National Standing Bureau the Social Democrats’ candidate for President, sources said. The decision must be validated in PSD’s National Executive Committee. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) ALDE spokesman: Tariceanu’s nomination as ALDE presidential candidate is almost certain.Spokesman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Varujan Vosganian said on Tuesday that the Alliance will "almost certainly" nominate its leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as presidential candidate. "We have a meeting tomorrow and it’s almost certain that we will nominate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as our candidate for the Presidency of Romania, in accordance with the opinion polls and with our preliminary agreements with the Social Democratic Party (PSD). Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is the only one capable to coalesce votes from several parties, from several ideological spectrums, and the only one with real chances to defeat Iohannis," Vosganian told private broadcaster Antena 3. He added that ALDE was "disappointed to learn" of the decision of PSD’s National Standing Bureau to appoint Viorica Dancila as presidential candidate. "I have the puzzling feeling that the PSD doesn’t want to be an important player in this presidential campaign, it might be that PSD has other priorities than winning the presidential seat. I am surprised that Mrs. Dancila speaks about responsibility exactly at the moment when PSD has broken the promises it made in the coalition as regards the procedure for the appointment of the presidential candidate. As a matter of course, PSD and ALDE should each have made an option of their own that should have then been compared in the polls. No poll pitting Ms. Dancila against Mr. Tariceanu shows Mrs. Dancila as having the first chance," said Vosganian. He added that ALDE has lost confidence in PSD’s fairness and is now asking for additional guarantees. "We carry on with ruling, but we have lost confidence in the fairness of our partner, the PSD, and we’ll need additional guarantees regarding the restructuring of the Cabinet, the government’s priorities and also the internal procedures of the coalition," the ALDE spokesman said. PSD national leader Viorica Dancila was nominated by the party’s National Standing Bureau the Social Democrats’ candidate for President, sources said. The decision must be validated in PSD’s National Executive Committee. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ALDE's Tariceanu: I will not attack coalition partners, but emotions run high in campaign Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday voiced his disappointment that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) has opted for a candidate of its own for the presidential elections and warned that although he will not (...)



Tariceanu: Not running for President to cut a nice figure, but to battle Iohannis on equal footing Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that he will run for President in order to battle Klaus Iohannis on equal footing, arguing that Romania's fate must be in the hands of highly seasoned, competent politicians, and "not of lab (...)



Outgoing ForMin Melescanu: As minister and political leader I have equally assumed successes and failures In an end of term message this Wednesday, outgoing Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu says that he has always assumed both successes and failures, and that the position held at the Foreign Affairs Ministry's helm has given him the chance to serve the interests of Romanians and (...)



London Partners Buys EUR15M Land for Mixed-Use Project in Expozitiei Area UK's London Partners, which developed residential projects SoHo Unirii and Belvedere in Bucharest, has acquired 28,700 sqm plot of land in the Expozitiei area for EUR15 million.



Calin Popescu-Tariceanu gets Executive Political Bureau's nomination as ALDE presidential candidate (sources) The Executive Political Bureau of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior ruling coalition partner) designated on Wednesday alliance Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as the formation's candidate in the presidential election this autumn, political sources said. (...)



PM Dancila: Gov't supports Republic of Moldova's European roadmap; we have shared interest in infrastructure The Romanian government will offer the Republic of Moldova its full support with the implementation of environmental, health and education projects, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday, mentioning that the two states have a common interest in transport infrastructure (...)



Romania to launch auction for the concession of 28 new perimeters of oil and gas on an area of 1000 km2 By Edwig Ban The National Authority for Mineral Resources, ANRM, announced that it offers publicly the concession of exploration, development and oil exploration operations of 28 perimeters within the XIth Auction Round, according to an order of the ANRM President, published on Wednesday. (...)

