eJobs: 8 in 10 Romanians Want to Work Remotely



Eight in ten Romanians want to be able to work remotely at least one day a week, a poll by eJobs Romania has found. eJobs: 8 in 10 Romanians Want to Work Remotely.Eight in ten Romanians want to be able to work remotely at least one day a week, a poll by eJobs Romania has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]