eMAG Adds Online Pharmacy Component



eMAG, the largest online store in Romania, intends to develop the range of health and nutrition products sold in 2019, from the more than 14,000 supplements, vitamins and over-the-counter drugs sold directly by the retailer (20 products) and by its partners using eMAG (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]