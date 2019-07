Dobrogea Grup Returns to Profit in 2018



Dobrogea Grup, one of the largest milling and bakery producers in Romania, posted 1.2 million lei (EUR254,000) net profit in 2018, compared with RON31 million losses in the previous year, ZF has found from Trade Register data. The revenue was up, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]