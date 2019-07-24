President Iohannis signs decree appointing new IntMin Moga, ForMin Manescu, Deputy PM Fifor



President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees appointing Nicolae Moga as Interior Minister and Ramona Manescu as Foreign Affairs Minister, according to a Presidential Administration release. Furthermore, Iohannis took note of Carmen Dan's resignation from the Interior Ministry and signed the decree dismissing Teodor Melescanu from the Foreign Affairs Minister office. Through another decree, Mihai Fifor was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships. The swearing-in ceremony takes place on Wednesday at 11:00hrs, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florin Marin, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]