July 24, 2019

Number Of Passengers On Bucharest Airports Up 8.7% YoY To 6.8 Million In 1H/2019
Jul 24, 2019

Number Of Passengers On Bucharest Airports Up 8.7% YoY To 6.8 Million In 1H/2019.
Bucharest’s two international airports, Henri Coanda (Otopeni) and Baneasa-Aurel Vlaicu, registered a traffic of 6.85 million passengers in the first six months of 2019, up 8.7% compared with the same period in 2018, and 69,687 aircraft movements (landings and takeoffs), the Bucharest National (...)

Deepening strategic partnerships - essential goal for Romania, says Deputy PM Birchall at end of term Ana Birchall on Thursday presented the stocktaking report of her term as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, stressing that the development, consolidation and deepening of the strategic partnerships are and will remain Romania&#39;s main goals. In the (...)

Romanian Government Set To Revise Budget in August Romania's government will likely approve this year's fist state budget revision in August, pending approvals from the country's defense body and other institutions, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said Thursday.

Cristescu Brothers Expand Orastie Adventure Park for EUR1M Romanian businessmen Marius and Emil Cristescu have invested EUR1 million to expand their adventure park in Orastie, Hunedoara county, adding a children's pool area, a zip line and a sweet shop.

Antitrust Body Clears Auchan to Take Over Stores in Petrom Gas Stations Romania's antitrust body has cleared retailer Auchan Romania SA to take over the stores within Petrom gas stations, the institution said Thursday.

Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.4% in 2Q, to EUR268.5M Telecom operator Orange Romania registered a turnover of EUR268.5 million in the second quarter, down 2.4% on the year, due to lower interconnection interconnection fees for mobile voice calls and lower equipment sales, the company sad (...)

Romanian Diplomat Cornel Feruta Appointed Acting Director General of IAEA Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta has been appointed acting director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following the death of Yukiya Amano, the agency said in a press release Thursday.

Fashion House Outlet Center Bucharest Posts 16% Higher Sales In 1H/2019 Fashion House Outlet Center Bucharest, developed by Belgian firm Liebrecht & wooD within the West Park Retail project in capital Bucharest, reported 16% higher sales year-on-year in the first half of 2019, and a 6% visitor (...)

 

