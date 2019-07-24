Number Of Passengers On Bucharest Airports Up 8.7% YoY To 6.8 Million In 1H/2019



Bucharest's two international airports, Henri Coanda (Otopeni) and Baneasa-Aurel Vlaicu, registered a traffic of 6.85 million passengers in the first six months of 2019, up 8.7% compared with the same period in 2018, and 69,687 aircraft movements (landings and takeoffs), the Bucharest National (...) Number Of Passengers On Bucharest Airports Up 8.7% YoY To 6.8 Million In 1H/2019.