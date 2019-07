Instant Factoring Eyes EUR15M Financing Volume By End-2019



Romanian fintech Instant Factoring, the first Romanian startup providing online microfactoring for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), targets a financing volume of EUR15 million by the end of 2019, considering that the volume of financing requests processed grew fivefold in the first (...) Instant Factoring Eyes EUR15M Financing Volume By End-2019.Romanian fintech Instant Factoring, the first Romanian startup providing online microfactoring for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), targets a financing volume of EUR15 million by the end of 2019, considering that the volume of financing requests processed grew fivefold in the first (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]