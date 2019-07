Mega Image Unveils New Store Concept In Romania Under Fresh Bazar Brand



Retailer Mega Image has launched a new store concept on the Romanian market, under the Fresh Bazar brand, an urban-style grocery store adapted to meet consumer needs.