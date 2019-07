FrieslandCampina Romania Sales Grow 8% in 2018, to RON416.8M



FrieslandCampina Romania, one of the top five dairy producers in Romania, had a turnover of RON416.8 million in 2018, up 8% on the year, mainly due to its Napolact Bio organic line.