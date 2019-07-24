Romania to launch auction for the concession of 28 new perimeters of oil and gas on an area of 1000 km2



By Edwig Ban The National Authority for Mineral Resources, ANRM, announced that it offers publicly the concession of exploration, development and oil exploration operations of 28 perimeters within the XIth Auction Round, according to an order of the ANRM President, published on Wednesday. (...)