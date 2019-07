London Partners Buys EUR15M Land for Mixed-Use Project in Expozitiei Area



UK's London Partners, which developed residential projects SoHo Unirii and Belvedere in Bucharest, has acquired 28,700 sqm plot of land in the Expozitiei area for EUR15 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]