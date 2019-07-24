 
Calin Popescu-Tariceanu gets Executive Political Bureau’s nomination as ALDE presidential candidate (sources)
Calin Popescu-Tariceanu gets Executive Political Bureau's nomination as ALDE presidential candidate (sources).
The Executive Political Bureau of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior ruling coalition partner) designated on Wednesday alliance Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu as the formation’s candidate in the presidential election this autumn, political sources said. ALDE’s National Standing Delegation is next to confirm by vote on the same day the proposal of the Executive Political Bureau. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

