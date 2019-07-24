PM Dancila: Gov’t supports Republic of Moldova’s European roadmap; we have shared interest in infrastructure



The Romanian government will offer the Republic of Moldova its full support with the implementation of environmental, health and education projects, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday, mentioning that the two states have a common interest in transport infrastructure interconnection projects and in reducing roaming fees. "I would like to welcome the results of the Romania - Republic of Moldova inter-ministerial working group meeting held yesterday in Bucharest. We took an important step in putting into practice the decision we made together with Mrs. Prime Minister Maia Sandu, to engage in the joint identification of the areas of interest Romania will focus on with priority in the next stage, taking into account the needs of the Republic of Moldova," Dancila said at the beginning of the government meeting. She added that projects are being envisaged in important areas related to environmental and water protection, education, culture, healthcare, cross-border cooperation and telecommunication. "We have a shared interest in transport infrastructure interconnection projects, as well as in the reduction of roaming charges. We will provide our full support for their implementation because we want to contribute directly to improving the living standards of all of the Republic of Moldova's citizens. The government of Romania supports the efforts of the Republic of Moldova to advance the European roadmap, the only option for a democratic and prosperous future," the PM said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

