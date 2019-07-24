Tariceanu: Not running for President to cut a nice figure, but to battle Iohannis on equal footing



Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that he will run for President in order to battle Klaus Iohannis on equal footing, arguing that Romania’s fate must be in the hands of highly seasoned, competent politicians, and "not of lab creations teleported to Cotroceni". "I have decided to enter the presidential race and I make the official announcement here as well. I will run on behalf of ALDE and of all those who believe that the time has come for our country to put behind the era of social experiments. Romania’s fate must be in the hands of experienced, competent politicians, not of some lab creations teleported to Cotroceni via interest peddling, and not by their own work and achievements," Tariceanu wrote on Wednesday on Facebook. He considers himself to be "an experienced politician". "I served as deputy, senator, minister, deputy prime minister, prime minister, Senate president, European party vice chairman, I have headed parties, founded parties, either at rule or in the opposition, I contributed to the conception of the first post-communist Constitution, I have tasted both victory and defeat. I have been through all the stages needed for a fulfilled career and I achieved this having, most of the times, the chance of being surrounded by exceptional people to build together with. Because politics is, first of all, teamwork and construction effort. I had the chance to be the prime minister who signed Romania’s EU accession, probably the biggest achievement since the December 1989 Revolution. I’ve seen the times and political figures change. I’ve seen courageous leaders and wise leaders, but I’ve also seen political leaders let their interest in being reelected override any other value and who sacrificed everything to the desire to be reelected: principles, people, the Romanians’ freedoms and values. Everything!," the ALDE leader said. Tariceanu argues that "unity, internal balance, common sense that should keep us on the right path" need to be found again, and calls for the voters’ support to build "a better, a united Romania that stands in solidarity". "For all these reasons, I decided to enter the battle and fight to the end. I am not running just to cut a nice figure in the first round, but to battle Klaus Iohannis on equal footing. I don’t enter underhand deals just in order to pave the current president’s way to a new term. A term the weakest president in history doesn’t deserve, as he didn’t deserve the current one either. The first president who leaves nothing behind. I am not one of those who consider the dice have already been cast. The battle is not over, it’s just beginning! I am asking for your support in this project, I am calling for your support for us to build a better Romania, a united Romania that stands in solidarity. We need such a Romania because it means a strong Romania. Chin up, Romanians! We are going all the way to the end," the ALDE leader wrote. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was confirmed on Wednesday by the ALDE leadership as the party’s candidate for the presidential elections this autumn. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) Tariceanu: Not running for President to cut a nice figure, but to battle Iohannis on equal footing.Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that he will run for President in order to battle Klaus Iohannis on equal footing, arguing that Romania’s fate must be in the hands of highly seasoned, competent politicians, and "not of lab creations teleported to Cotroceni". "I have decided to enter the presidential race and I make the official announcement here as well. I will run on behalf of ALDE and of all those who believe that the time has come for our country to put behind the era of social experiments. Romania’s fate must be in the hands of experienced, competent politicians, not of some lab creations teleported to Cotroceni via interest peddling, and not by their own work and achievements," Tariceanu wrote on Wednesday on Facebook. He considers himself to be "an experienced politician". "I served as deputy, senator, minister, deputy prime minister, prime minister, Senate president, European party vice chairman, I have headed parties, founded parties, either at rule or in the opposition, I contributed to the conception of the first post-communist Constitution, I have tasted both victory and defeat. I have been through all the stages needed for a fulfilled career and I achieved this having, most of the times, the chance of being surrounded by exceptional people to build together with. Because politics is, first of all, teamwork and construction effort. I had the chance to be the prime minister who signed Romania’s EU accession, probably the biggest achievement since the December 1989 Revolution. I’ve seen the times and political figures change. I’ve seen courageous leaders and wise leaders, but I’ve also seen political leaders let their interest in being reelected override any other value and who sacrificed everything to the desire to be reelected: principles, people, the Romanians’ freedoms and values. Everything!," the ALDE leader said. Tariceanu argues that "unity, internal balance, common sense that should keep us on the right path" need to be found again, and calls for the voters’ support to build "a better, a united Romania that stands in solidarity". "For all these reasons, I decided to enter the battle and fight to the end. I am not running just to cut a nice figure in the first round, but to battle Klaus Iohannis on equal footing. I don’t enter underhand deals just in order to pave the current president’s way to a new term. A term the weakest president in history doesn’t deserve, as he didn’t deserve the current one either. The first president who leaves nothing behind. I am not one of those who consider the dice have already been cast. The battle is not over, it’s just beginning! I am asking for your support in this project, I am calling for your support for us to build a better Romania, a united Romania that stands in solidarity. We need such a Romania because it means a strong Romania. Chin up, Romanians! We are going all the way to the end," the ALDE leader wrote. Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was confirmed on Wednesday by the ALDE leadership as the party’s candidate for the presidential elections this autumn. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Deepening strategic partnerships - essential goal for Romania, says Deputy PM Birchall at end of term Ana Birchall on Thursday presented the stocktaking report of her term as Deputy Prime Minister for the implementation of the strategic partnerships, stressing that the development, consolidation and deepening of the strategic partnerships are and will remain Romania's main goals. In the (...)



Romanian Government Set To Revise Budget in August Romania's government will likely approve this year's fist state budget revision in August, pending approvals from the country's defense body and other institutions, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said Thursday.



Cristescu Brothers Expand Orastie Adventure Park for EUR1M Romanian businessmen Marius and Emil Cristescu have invested EUR1 million to expand their adventure park in Orastie, Hunedoara county, adding a children's pool area, a zip line and a sweet shop.



Antitrust Body Clears Auchan to Take Over Stores in Petrom Gas Stations Romania's antitrust body has cleared retailer Auchan Romania SA to take over the stores within Petrom gas stations, the institution said Thursday.



Orange Romania Turnover Drops 2.4% in 2Q, to EUR268.5M Telecom operator Orange Romania registered a turnover of EUR268.5 million in the second quarter, down 2.4% on the year, due to lower interconnection interconnection fees for mobile voice calls and lower equipment sales, the company sad (...)



Romanian Diplomat Cornel Feruta Appointed Acting Director General of IAEA Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta has been appointed acting director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following the death of Yukiya Amano, the agency said in a press release Thursday.



Fashion House Outlet Center Bucharest Posts 16% Higher Sales In 1H/2019 Fashion House Outlet Center Bucharest, developed by Belgian firm Liebrecht & wooD within the West Park Retail project in capital Bucharest, reported 16% higher sales year-on-year in the first half of 2019, and a 6% visitor (...)

