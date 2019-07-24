Tariceanu: Not running for President to cut a nice figure, but to battle Iohannis on equal footing
Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that he will run for President in order to battle Klaus Iohannis on equal footing, arguing that Romania’s fate must be in the hands of highly seasoned, competent politicians, and "not of lab creations teleported to Cotroceni".
"I have decided to enter the presidential race and I make the official announcement here as well. I will run on behalf of ALDE and of all those who believe that the time has come for our country to put behind the era of social experiments. Romania’s fate must be in the hands of experienced, competent politicians, not of some lab creations teleported to Cotroceni via interest peddling, and not by their own work and achievements," Tariceanu wrote on Wednesday on Facebook.
He considers himself to be "an experienced politician". "I served as deputy, senator, minister, deputy prime minister, prime minister, Senate president, European party vice chairman, I have headed parties, founded parties, either at rule or in the opposition, I contributed to the conception of the first post-communist Constitution, I have tasted both victory and defeat. I have been through all the stages needed for a fulfilled career and I achieved this having, most of the times, the chance of being surrounded by exceptional people to build together with. Because politics is, first of all, teamwork and construction effort. I had the chance to be the prime minister who signed Romania’s EU accession, probably the biggest achievement since the December 1989 Revolution. I’ve seen the times and political figures change. I’ve seen courageous leaders and wise leaders, but I’ve also seen political leaders let their interest in being reelected override any other value and who sacrificed everything to the desire to be reelected: principles, people, the Romanians’ freedoms and values. Everything!," the ALDE leader said.
Tariceanu argues that "unity, internal balance, common sense that should keep us on the right path" need to be found again, and calls for the voters’ support to build "a better, a united Romania that stands in solidarity".
"For all these reasons, I decided to enter the battle and fight to the end. I am not running just to cut a nice figure in the first round, but to battle Klaus Iohannis on equal footing. I don’t enter underhand deals just in order to pave the current president’s way to a new term. A term the weakest president in history doesn’t deserve, as he didn’t deserve the current one either. The first president who leaves nothing behind. I am not one of those who consider the dice have already been cast. The battle is not over, it’s just beginning! I am asking for your support in this project, I am calling for your support for us to build a better Romania, a united Romania that stands in solidarity. We need such a Romania because it means a strong Romania. Chin up, Romanians! We are going all the way to the end," the ALDE leader wrote.
Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was confirmed on Wednesday by the ALDE leadership as the party’s candidate for the presidential elections this autumn. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)
