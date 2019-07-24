Outgoing ForMin Melescanu: As minister and political leader I have equally assumed successes and failures



In an end of term message this Wednesday, outgoing Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu says that he has always assumed both successes and failures, and that the position held at the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s helm has given him the chance to serve the interests of Romanians and not those of politicians. "As a minister and a political leader, I have always assumed both successes and failures, even if the latter were due to insurmountable situations. My tenure as a minister has offered me the chance to serve the Romanians’ and Romania’s interests, and not on those of politicians. This creed represents a lasting gain the issues and obstacles arisen over time cannot wipe out," Melescanu says in the message. He points out that Romanian diplomacy currently enjoys a very high level of confidence. "Diplomacy is more of an art than a profession, it is an area where our everyday efforts are rather scarcely mediatized, just like the appreciation and respect we enjoy as Romanian diplomats in our contacts with international partners. My term ends at a time when Romanian diplomacy enjoys a very high level of trust, international recognition and respect, which I felt in all the meetings I had with Romania’s international partners. This is the legacy I have always wanted to leave behind my diplomatic activity and the highest form of evaluation for a diplomat," Melescanu says. The ex-Foreign Affairs Minister expresses his full confidence in the professionals of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and of Romania’s missions abroad. "As a politician, I will remain a supporter of Romanian diplomacy and an ambassador of diplomats among politicians," he goes on to note. Melescanu argues that he has dedicated his life and professional activity to promoting Romania’s interests. "Fortunately, my professional career has given me the opportunity to do this as a diplomat, politician, minister and professor. I have always remained, through my work, devoted to the goal of developing the Romanian society, a goal I have set myself even before I became a diplomat. It has been the most important goal in my career and the guiding line during my terms as a minister, the one that has just ended included. Throughout these decades of intense work I have been privileged to play an active role in the evolution of national history and along Romania’s sometimes difficult journey towards democratic consolidation and integration into the Euro-Atlantic area. The latter remains a landmark of civilization and values the Romanian nation is part of by spirit and historic destiny. It has been an honor for me to represent the will of the entire Romanian society in international relations, as Foreign Affairs Minister in several governments, and to head the Romanian diplomacy during my country’s first presidential position in the EU," the former minister goes on to say. He argues that his latest ministerial term has seen many successes, even though "the domestic and international context has not always been propitious to a consistent diplomatic activity." "These successes are all the more satisfactory to me as they represent the pinnacle of the efforts we put into promoting valuable and young people, capable of securing the future of Romanian diplomacy. I strongly believe in this future, and my optimism relies on the complete success of Romania’s term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, a European maturity test successfully passed, which has led to the assertion of Romanian diplomacy on the regional and international stage as an elite corps that deserves the respect and admiration of Romania’s partners. I wish that the young diplomats continue to believe in the mission that has been entrusted to them, aware that they are the present embodiment and hope for the future of a diplomatic tradition with an illustrious history. The desire to promote worthy young professionals was based on the belief that it is our duty, of those who carry the burden of a long and rich career experience, to use this experience in order to embolden those in whom we see the future. I wanted this approach to mark my ministerial term and I am proud of the professional achievements of the ones I promoted. 