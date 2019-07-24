ALDE’s Tariceanu: I will not attack coalition partners, but emotions run high in campaign
Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Wednesday voiced his disappointment that the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule) has opted for a candidate of its own for the presidential elections and warned that although he will not "attack" his coalition partners, in a campaign "emotions are sometimes running high."
"This decision is a disappointment, it will surely induce some problems within the coalition. There is an electoral race ahead, and as far as I am concerned, consistent with the behavior I have had so far in the coalition, I will not attack the coalition partners, I will not attack the other adversary, but in a campaign emotions are sometimes running high. It is not excluded that, at local level, various positions taken will not always be concordant, that certain problems arise. I do not expect things to go better (...) after the end of the campaign, in which, within the coalition, we have two candidates. On the contrary, there is a risk that things fare worse. I have cautioned Mrs. Dancila of this, asking her to also analyze the consequences from this perspective," Tariceanu said.
He stated that "maybe the PSD finds that a common candidacy is a wiser option" at the end of August, after a new sociological survey.
"And now, perhaps, they should seriously ponder, let’s see after the submission of candidacies how the voters’ options evolve and somewhere, by the end of August, let us conduct a new sociological research and (...) maybe the PSD will find it wiser to go with a joint candidacy. (...) At the moment, sociological research does not point Mrs. Dancila as the main opponent against Mr. Iohannis. I am the main counter-candidate. It may be that a mobilization of the party, of the electorate leads her in a different position, but I am talking about the current situation," Tariceanu said.
The ALDE leader stressed that he will "make every effort for the relationship within the alliance to unfold under the best possible conditions so that the coalition and the governing act are not affected."
Tariceanu explained that "PSD is able to strictly mobilize the votes of the PSD base, but in order to win the presidential election you must be able to get votes from the center-right area, something which PSD did not succeed to do in the 2014, 2009 and 2004 elections."
Asked if he considered his own withdrawal from the presidential race to support Viorica Dancila, Tariceanu said: "No. If Mrs. Dancila has hopes in this respect, I am telling her now not to expect such a decision." AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)
