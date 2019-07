Christophe Dridi, Dacia: Romania’s Car Production to Reach at Least 650,000 Units after 2020



Dacia and Ford, the two carmakers in Romania, will see production reach 650,000 cars after 2020, but the auto industry needs support to continue to develop. Christophe Dridi, Dacia: Romania’s Car Production to Reach at Least 650,000 Units after 2020.Dacia and Ford, the two carmakers in Romania, will see production reach 650,000 cars after 2020, but the auto industry needs support to continue to develop. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]